TSLPRB offers up to Rs 1 lakh reward for info on touts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board asked job aspirants to be wary of fraudsters and announced rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh for information on brokers and touts.

Stating that the Board was “staunchly committed” to the recruitment of the “best and most deserving” candidates, Board Chairman VV Srinivas Rao said on Friday candidates would be taken based on their merit in the academic and physical tests by strictly following the rules.

“In this regard, the candidates are alerted to pay no heed to any false, sensational or unsubstantiated rumours. Several special task teams were already deployed across Telangana to check the nefarious activities of swindlers and fraudsters who try to hoodwink prospective victims,” he said. “Simultaneously, candidates are advised to inform the police or Board authorities or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006, about cheats/touts/brokers,” Rao said.

Depending on the quality of information, the Board would reward those persons, giving reliable and workable tipoffs, with a suitable monetary incentive extending up to Rs 1 lakh, Rao said. The identity of the persons giving such information would be kept confidential, he said.

According to Rao, in any recruitment process, touts become active towards the final stage and try to make money by deceiving gullible candidates with false promises. They usually employ certain characteristic methodologies such as seeking deposit of money in a joint bank account or with a mediator, which will be taken away fully by the broker if the candidate gets the job. They also pretend to make fake phone calls or set up sham meetings with their associates to make candidates believe that the broker has an insider contact who is influential enough to get the job done.

In some instances, candidates are taken to the Secretariat or government offices and made to wait outside, while the tout pretends to be meeting a senior politician or bureaucratic functionaries. They also use forged documents and videos, emails and other forms of communication to make their false claims look authentic, Rao said.

Verification of certificates of more than one lakh candidates, who qualified in various final written examinations in the ongoing recruitment process, began at 17 centres at 9 am and would continue till June 22, he said.

