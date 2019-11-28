TSLSA help mentally challenged persons to reunite with family

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) on Wednesday helped two persons with mental health issues reunite with their family members. According to TSLSA, Dasrath, aged between 25 years and 30 years from Achampet, Nagakurnool district and Shakuntala (70) from Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, went missing from their respective homes and ended-up in Kerala where they were rescued by good samaritans and admitted to Mental Health Institute in Thiruvananthapuram.

In October, the TSLSA received a communication from the officials of Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) regarding the presence of two persons with mental health issues being admitted in a mental health institution there.

“Except for their photographs and name of the district, we had no information to trace their families. We made strenuous efforts with the help of legal services functionaries and police and finally traced the particulars of their kith and kin,” said TLS Member Secretary, GV Subrahmanyam.

After identifying the relatives of the two persons, the TSLSA consulted with police officials from Nagarkurnool and Sangareddy districts and dispatched an escort and a staff member from TSLSA to accompany Dasrath and Shakuntala to Hyderabad from Thiruvananthapuram.

“We reunited them with their families. This is a success story of providing proper legal services to intellectually challenged persons under Legal Services to Mentally Ill and Mentally Disabled Persons, Scheme, 2015 under National Legal Services Authority (NLSA),” said Subrahmanyam.

