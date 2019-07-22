TSMDC expedites limestone exploration in erstwhile Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) is expediting exploration of limestone reserves in Suryapet, Nalgonda and Vikarabad districts. The Central government released Rs 29 crore to TSMDC after the latter was recognised as a National Exploration Agency and four projects had been allocated through National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).

In all, TSMDC earned Rs 2,743.21 crore revenue as on July 10 since the State formation as against Rs 39.69 crore between the financial year of 2007-08 and 2013-14. Through sand quarrying of 4.3 crore cubic metres, the Corporation earned another Rs 2,753.09 crore for the State in the last four years. The revenue from sand mining stood at Rs 886.42 crore in 2018-19 compared to Rs 678.35 crore in 2017-18, recording 30 per cent increase.

According to the officials, the TSMDC is currently undertaking exploration of 17 limestone blocks in and outside the State. Besides the three districts in the State, the Corporation is also exploring limestone reserves Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh in three blocks identified by the Union Ministry for Minerals, besides Odisha. It is also planning to provide consultancy services to those seeking mining leases for obtaining various statutory permissions.

“TSMDC is pursuing various leads to venture into granite mining, quartz and feldspar mining in future. We are in the process of obtaining necessary clearances,” said a senior official in the Corporation.

