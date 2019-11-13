TSMFC Driver scheme: Cong seeks extension of last date

By | Published: 9:31 pm 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress demanded that the last date for submission of applications under ‘Driver Empowerment Programme’ of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) be extended.

Led by TPCC minorities cell chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, a delegation met the TSMFC Chairman Syed Akbar Hussain at Haj House and submitted a representation.

“The TSMFC had invited applications from minority drivers for availing financial assistance for purchase of Maruthi Swift Dzire Tour-S vehicle under ‘Driver Empowerment Programme’ and the last date for applications is November 15,” Sohail said, adding that many could not get income certificate and other documents from the MRO offices due to holidays and also the strike by Revenue Department last week.

