TSNPDCL bags seven awards of IPPAI for its outstanding performance

Warangal: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) has bagged as many as seven awards from the Indian Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI), New Delhi, for its best performances in different categories. “For the first time, a Disom has secured this number of awards in the country,” said NPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao in a press release here on Thursday.

The awards are the best performing distribution company, best state to promote renewable energy, best distribution company to promote consumer awareness, outstanding performance (utility achieving) for fastest rural electrification in last decade, erection of 2/1 MVAR capacity banks and 600 KVAR line capacitors, distributed solar generation in NPDCL and IrDA GPRS enabled integrated spot billing.

“We have achieved the best performing discom award for supplying quality power to 63 lakh consumers spreading over 17 districts in the State, and for providing 24/7 free power to the agriculture sector in the State,” Gopal Rao said. As the company provided a total of 2, 28, 396 consumers power service connections in just two years in rural Telangana, it has won the outstanding performance award, the CMD said. With the erection of the MVAR capacity banks and KVAR line capacitors, the load on the 11 KV feeders had come down drastically, and won the award for erection of capacitors.

On the other hand, the consumers are getting the accurate bill amount on the consumption of power with the fixing of the Infrared Data Association (IrDA) metres for the households. “88.32 percent of the consumers had got the IrDA meters and were getting the accurate bills for their consumption,” the CMD stated. The awards will be presented to the TSNPDCL at the 22 nd Regulator and Policy makers Retreat to be held at Belgaum in Karnataka on April 9. Established as a public limited company on March 30, 2000 with headquarters at Warangal, the NPDCL is aimed at carrying out electricity distribution business with the unbundling of erstwhile APSEB. The company reaches out to a population of about 155.22 lakhs (as per provisional 2011 census) spread across hamlets, villages and towns spanning an area of 66,860 sq km.

