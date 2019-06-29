TSNPDCL bags SKOCH award

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Warangal Urban: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Director (HRD) B Venkateswara Rao and Company Secretary K Venkatesham have received “SKOCH Order-of-Merit Award” on Saturday in New Delhi during 58th SKOCH Summit at Constitution Club of India.

On this occasion, Venkateshwar Rao said they could achieve the award due to the efforts of CMD Annameneni Gopal Rao and all the employees. Every employee had a role in this award, he said.

