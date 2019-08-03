TSOnline constructs class rooms at two ZPH schools

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: TSOnline supported the construction of four new classrooms in two high schools, located in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Rangareddy District. Two new classrooms were constructed in ZPHS Sheriguda and two in ZPHS Kongarkalan.

When the schools requested for TSOnline’s support with additional infrastructure, TSOnline also supported the construction of toilets for boys, girls and the staff at ZPHS Sheriguda, procurement of 150 desks, benches, tables and chairs for the two schools, purchase of fans, painting, and other works.

Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT & EC, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana inaugurated the new facilities, in the presence of V Rajanna, director, TSOnline and T Vijaya Kumar, commissioner & director of School Education, Government of Telangana, and Satish Elaprolu, COO, TSOnline.

V Rajanna, director of TSOnline said, TSOnline is a pioneer in digitising various government and business services in the country to enable citizens to access these services anytime-anywhere. TSOnline will continue to work with the government hand-in-hand in improving the digital infrastructure of the State and take an active role in improving the education, health, and environment through its CSR effort.

