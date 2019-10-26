TSOnline donates Rs 10 lakh to Rachkonda police

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police’s novel initiative ‘Nighanetram’ is yielding good results by receiving donations from many establishments under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The police has partnered with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to make the project a success by raising maximum donations.

In response to the drive, TSOnline on Saturday donated Rs 10.68 lakh towards the cause and a cheque was handed over to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat by TSOline Director, V Rajanna.

TSOnline supports Rachakonda police by taking up the installation of surveillance cameras in the IT Corridor of the commissionerate.

The surveillance camera network would help in quickly solving cases, said Bhagwat.

“In just 15 months we have installed more than 75,000 cameras and we need a lakh more to bring entire Rachakonda under Nighanetram”.

Rajanna said security was the top priority for IT companies and TSOnline wants to ensure this is applied not just in their operations, but also in their communities.

Krishna Yedula, SCSC general secretary appreciated corporates for coming forward and taking part in community safety and security and helping the police establish a safe and secure society. Officials said the project also supported government’s objective of setting up an Integrated Command Control Centre connected to a city-wide CCTV surveillance system.

