TSPA director V.K.Singh transferred

Hyderabad: The RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy director V.K.Singh has been transferred and directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

The government issued order to this effect on Sunday. Singh had recently submitted his resignation seeking permission from the government for premature retirement.

V.V.Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has been given full additional charge to the post of the director, TSPA, till further orders.

