TSPCB announces Rs 10k reward for credible info on polluters

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for those providing credible information on industries and commercial establishments flouting pollution control laws and dumping toxic industrial effluents in the open or even in the public drainage system.

The pollution regulatory authorities said that strict action including legal cases and levying hefty penalties on industries and other commercial establishments that indulge in dumping harmful chemical waste unscientifically is being taken-up on a regular basis.

Those having credible information related to instances of industries flouting pollution control norms can share details on Ph. 9000551355/9949078336/9177303206 or through email ‘ms-tspcb@telangana.gov.in’, TSPCB Member Secretary, V Anil Kumar said.