TSPCB decides to offer relaxation in production

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: To ensure adequate supplies of life saving items/products in the wake of the outbreak, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board decided to offer some relaxations in their manufacture/production.

Accordingly, the Board decided to allow manufacturing/production of life-saving medical equipment and drugs, personal protective equipment (PPE) and gears, sanitisers and oxygen gas cylinders, and give temporary relaxation in the mandatory requirement seeking prior Consent for Establishment/Consent for Operation to these projects and industries.

In supersession and partial modification to all its earlier orders, the PCB also decided to allow units involved in production, manufacture, assembly, to establish and operate new production units/expand existing production capacity and start production without seeking required consents.

This one time relaxation is up to July 15 only and all such units will have to mandatorily obtain consent before the end of the relaxation period as per the categorisation of the industries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .