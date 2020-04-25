TSPCB expedites permission process to manufacture HCQ

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Considering the need to manufacture life saving drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the fight against Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has decided to process applications of the industries on priority basis and said that clearances will be issued expeditiously.

As a part of comprehensive system to handle the COVID-19 outbreak, Government of India is permitting these drugs to control the outbreak COVID-19 and gave orders accordingly to State pollution control boards.

“In order to ensure drug availability and production, the Ministry of Environment directed that projects or activities in respect of Bulk Drugs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Bulk Drug intermediates) shall be considered out of turn and clearances shall be issued expeditiously,” the Central government order reads.

The member secretary of the State pollution control board in a statement issued here on Saturday said that some of the existing Bulk Drug, Drug Intermediate manufacturing industries in Telangana were coming forward to manufacture these drugs to meet global demand.

“Under this emergency situation, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board deems it necessary to expedite the process of issuance of consent or permissions to the industries those wish to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine and other life saving Bulk Drugs or its intermediates and to be considered as a priority activity, said the statement.

The Board then said that the existing drug industries may submit their proposals to the Board (email ID – [email protected] (or) [email protected]) for change of products along with Comparative Pollution Loads Statement, Material Balance for the proposed products and Certificate of the Environmental Auditor. The copy of the same shall be marked to the concerned Regional Officer of the Board.

