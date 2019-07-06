TSPCB meet for cleaner fuel

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: To promote use of cleaner fuels by the industries and help reduce air pollution in the city, Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) on Saturday organised a meeting with industry representatives from Jeedimetla.

In a meeting with CNG supplier Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd (BGL) and LPG suppliers HPCL, BPCL and IOCL, representatives of oil companies expressed their readiness to cater the requirements with safety measures for the supply of LPG for commercial and industrial usage.

The representatives of BGL told PCB officials that pipelines have been laid up to Jeedimetla, Balanagar and will shortly be extended to Patancheruvu. The gas supply is now continuous with grid connectivity and hence uninterrupted PNG supply is ensured. Further, it was told that 17 industries are taking CNG in the city, according to a press release.

V Anil Kumar, Member Secretary TSPCB appealed to the representatives of the industry that it is the responsibility of everyone and collaborative action will ensure cleaner air.

