TSPCB to investigate industries discharging waste in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Forests and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Friday said the Telangana State Pollution Control Board will investigate industries discharging their wastes illegally in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

The Minister’s assurance followed a complaint from Congress MLA from Munogode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Assembly that some industries dug very deep borewells and were injecting their waste water and toxic discharges into the ground in the district.

During his Zero Hour mention, Rajgopal Reddy said nearly 150 industrial units were discharging their wastes either directly into the earth, or through tankers into the Musi river and in some cases, in fields. He demanded that the government ensure all industries follow pollution control norms strictly and any unit found in violation of the laws, should be immediately shut down.

The willful pollution by industries, including some pharmaceutical companies, have thoroughly contaminated ground water in Choutuppal industrial belt and in other areas of the district, Rajgopal Reddy said. “On most days, the stench from the open dumping of the wastes is unbearable in many villages,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter