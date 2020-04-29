TSPCB to process industries applications

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the lockdown, Telangana State Pollution Control Board has decided to process the applications submitted by industries for Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) by obtaining recommendations of the CFE & CFO Committee members through e-mail.

The TSPCB issues the CFE and CFO under Section 25 and 26 of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 for establishing and operation of industries in the State. These applications are processed by examining in the CFE & CFO Committee meetings.

The Board which has been receiving CFE and CFO applications from various industries for issue and renewal of CFE & CFO, said it observed that some of the industries were manufacturing life saving products and related activities. The government has also instructed the concerned departments to process the applications on priority.

It advised the industries to apply for CFE and CFO permission online at https://ipass.telangana.gov.in/, http://tsocmms.nic.in/TLNPCB and they would be processed and clearances issued by the Competent Authority as per norms, a press release said.

