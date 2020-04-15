TSPHC distributes 24,000 food packets daily

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police Housing Corporation chairman Damoder Koleti on Wednesday said around 24,000 packets of food, prepared in hygienic conditions, were being handed over to the GHMC for distribution to the poor every day.

The food distribution will continue till the end of April. Damoder Koleti said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the Vasavi Seva Kendram at Lakdi-ka-pul and lauded the initiative that began on April 1.

