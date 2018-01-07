TSPSC aims to have ‘biggest and best’ campus

By | Published: 12:16 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is making plans to have for itself ‘the biggest and the best’ campus among all PSCs across the country. Accordingly, PSC officials will approach the government to seek land in the city to establish a campus that will have state-of-art facilities. The new building will house centres of information technology, examination and certificate verification counters among others.

Currently, the Commission is working from the second and third floors of a four-storied building in Nampally while the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has occupied the first and fourth floors. In wake of new recruitment being entrusted to the Commission, the workload has increased by manifold, but office space has remained the same. For a point in case, certificate verification of candidates is being done at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad and the Sanketika Vidya Bhavan.

“Due to lack of adequate space, there is a problem in storing crucial documents, besides for scanning the files,” an official said. This apart, even though the State government has given its nod for an exclusive IT centre, works could not take off due to lack of space. By setting up the IT centre, the PSC wants to handle all functions by itself besides turning its office into a ‘Smart Office’ wherein the entire operations will be computerised. The idea is to speed up the recruitment process besides bring in more transparency and accountability.

“To have the information technology and examination centres and a hall for certificate verification of candidates, the TSPSC requires space. Apart from just conducting recruitment examinations, the Commission will also have a research centre. The PSC wants to set up the biggest and the best campus in the country. The campus will also have a app development centre. The Commission will soon send a proposal to the government seeking land,” a senior official said.