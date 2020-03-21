TSPSC announces final list for Junior Asst post

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday announced the final result for the post of Junior Assistant (P)&(F) in the Road Transport Corporation. The result has been made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The Commission also released a list of 11 candidates who were provisionally selected for appointment to the post of School Assistant-English under the physically handicapped category.

The candidates were selected on the basis of teacher recruitment test held from February 24, 2018 to March 4, 2018, and the list has been hosted on the TSPSC website. Relinquishment option will be available from March 24 to 27.

Meanwhile, the Commission, after taking relinquishments, has released a provisional list of qualified candidates for recruitment to posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Assistant Stores Officer Grade-II and Data Processing Assistant Grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited. The list is available on the TSPSC website.

