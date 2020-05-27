TSPSC announces list of selected School Assistants, SGTs

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday announced a list of selected candidates for appointment to the post of School Assistant (SA)-English, Urdu and Second Grade Teacher (SGT)-Urdu Medium.

Of the total 32 vacancies, 11 are for SA-English and one is for SA Urdu while there are 20 vacancies for SGT Urdu medium.

The selection was on the basis of OMR/CBRT examinations held from February 24, 2018 to March 4, 2018 followed by certificate verification conducted at the 10 erstwhile district headquarters.

