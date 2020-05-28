TSPSC announces medical test for Group IV service candidates

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who were provisionally admitted and attended the third spell of certificate verification from March 4 to 7 this year for recruitment to the post of junior assistant, typist, junior steno under Group-IV services have been directed to attend the medical test from June 1 to 5.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has asked candidates to attend the medical test at ENT Hospital, Koti Hyderabad. The medical test is only for hearing impaired candidates, it said, adding that candidates have to carry their hall ticket, three latest passport size photos and any identity proof.

The candidates attending the medical test have to pay Rs.400 towards the medical board fee to the hospital authorities. For the detailed schedule, visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

