TSPSC asks candidates to exercise web options

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Candidates who attended the certificate verification for recruitment to various posts in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited were asked to exercise their web options.

In a press release on Wednesday, Telangana State Public Service Commission asked the candidates to show utmost care while exercising their web options as these options will be considered for final selection. The web option facility will be available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in from September 13 to 19.

