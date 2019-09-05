TSPSC certificate verification for Group-IV services from Sep 9

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The certificate verification for candidates who were provisionally selected in the written recruitment examination for the post of junior assistant and typist in Group-IV services will be held from September 9 to October 18.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will hold the certificate verification process at Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women’s College of Pharmacy, Barkatpura, Hyderabad from 10 am. For more information, visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

