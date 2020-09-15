TSPSC: Certificate verification for School Assistant posts

TSPSC provisionally shortlisted 44 candidates and the sixth spell of online certificate verification will be held from September 17 to 19

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has provisionally shortlisted 44 candidates for the sixth spell of certificate verification for recruitment to the posts of School Assistant-Hindi in School Education Department through the Teacher Recruitment Test.

On the basis of OMR/CBRT recruitment exam held to the posts (158 vacancies) of School Assistant-Hindi from February 24, 2018 to March 4, 2018, the candidates were shortlisted due to shortfall in certain categories, said the TSPSC in a release on Tuesday.

The sixth spell of the online certificate verification will be held from September 17 to 19. The links to upload certificates and web options will be made available on Commission’s website.

“Candidates should upload their certificates through online and offline (physical certificates) cannot be considered. Hence, candidates are instructed to upload their required certificates through online, and send the hard copy as per result notification to the Commission’s office through the registered post by mentioning notification number and recruitment name on the top of the sealed cover,” TSPSC said.

For result notification and verification visit: www.tspsc.gov.in.

