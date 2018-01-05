TSPSC Chairman calls on Governor

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Chairman, Ghanta Chakrapani, along with other members of the Commission, met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The PSC Chairman said he had paid a courtesy call to greet the Governor on New Year. He also said Governor sought information regarding various recruitments that took place last year. Chakrapani said PSC conducted recruitment examinations for about 20,000 jobs last year.

Meanwhile, PSC successfully conducted computer based recruitment test for the post of child development project officer/additional child development project officer in Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

A total of 12,310 had registered for the test and 7,357 candidates attended the forenoon session and 7,353 the afternoon session.