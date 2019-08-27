TSPSC completes Group-II interviews

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has successfully completed interviews for Group-II posts. A total of 2,064 candidates were interviewed for 1,032 posts between July 1 and August 27.

The PSC in a press release on Tuesday informed candidates and general public that interviews were conducted in compliance with the High Court order which was also up held by the Supreme Court.

The Commission said it had secured web options of all candidates and 1,300 of them had opted for the post of Sub-Inspector in Prohibition and Excise department. They were sent for medical examination, which was in progress, with the Commission awaiting medical reports from the Osmania General Hospital.

The PSC said a ‘proficiency test in office automation with usage of computer and associated software’ for candidates who opted for ASO post in general administration, law and finance departments would be conducted shortly.

After receiving medical reports and conduct of proficiency test, it will be verified whether there is a shortfall of candidates for any posts which requires specified qualifications such as degree in law etc, the PSC said, adding that if there is a shortfall, process of picking up candidates in the ratio of 1:2 will be necessitated.

The PSC asked candidates to check its website for announcement of ‘proficiency test in office automation with usage of computer and associated software’, syllabus and scheme of exam. The Commission has made it clear that no individual information will be sent to candidates.

