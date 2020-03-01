TSPSC: Computer-based test held peacefully in KNRUHS Warangal

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: The computer-based recruitment test for the post of statistical officer in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, was held peacefully in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In a press release, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) said of the 146 candidates, 63 candidates appeared for the examination which was conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions.

The exam was monitored from the command centre established TSPSC office, it said, adding that special squads were appointed for monitoring exam at respective centre.

The Commission had issued notification for one vacancy of statistical officer in KNRUHS, Warangal on December 18, 2019.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter