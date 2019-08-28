TSPSC to conduct oral test in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 288 candidates were admitted for oral test for recruitment to post of school principal in various residential educational institutions societies. The oral tests are scheduled to be held from September 4 to 7.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a press release on Wednesday said candidates were shortlisted on basis of main examination followed by certificate verification. A total of 303 posts were notified by the commission. The candidates should report at TSPSC’s office at 9 am and at 12.30 pm for forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively, it said.

Candidates were instructed to give their online society wise preference (web options) from August 30 to September 3, failing which their candidature would not be considered for selection, it added.

For information, candidates can visit the commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.