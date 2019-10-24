TSPSC declares results for 1027 Group II vacancies

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday declared the results for 1,027 vacancies of Group-II services.

The Commission had notified as many as 1,032 vacancies of Group-II services, of which results were declared for 1,027 vacancies. A detailed selection list will soon be hosted on the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

In a press release, the TSPSC said results for four vacancies would be announced later as the specially qualified candidates as prescribed were not available in the list of interviewed candidates. It would be finalized after following due procedure, it said, adding that one vacancy of hearing impaired (general) was kept aside in compliance with orders of the High Court.

A total of 7,89,985 applications were received for the recruitment examination that was conducted in 2016. The recruitment process was pending due to court cases. In compliance with court orders, interviews were held from July 1, 2019 to August 27, 2019 for 2,064 candidates who were picked-up in 1:2 ratio.

