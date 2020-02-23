TSPSC: Exam for Food Safety Officer post conducted in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) conducted computer based recruitment exam for the post of Food Safety Officer at 48 centres, here on Sunday. Out of 13,526 candidates who applied, 8,962 candidates appeared for the exam (66.39 per cent).

TSPSC has issued a notification for 39 vacancies of Food Safety Officer on December 31, according to a press release.

The Commission monitored the smooth conduct of examination from its command centre established in its office in Nampally. Special squads were appointed for monitoring the examination at the respective centres.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for the conduct of examination for the post of Assistant Registrar in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, on February 25.

The hall tickets are available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates need to download the hall tickets and report at their respective examination centres by 9.30 am on the exam day, the release added.

