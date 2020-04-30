TSPSC extends application deadline for HMWSSB post

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday extended the last date for submission of online applications for the post of Manager (Engineering) in Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Service till May 15.

The Commission took the decision in view of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was April 30.

