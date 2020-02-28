TSPSC Group-IV proficiency test on March 8

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct the test of ‘Proficiency in office automation with usage of computer and associated software’ for Group-IV services recruitment on March 8.

In a press release issued here on Friday, the TSPSC said candidates who have provisionally qualified and completed first and second spell certificate verification process, and candidates who are shortlisted for third spell certificate verification can download their hall tickets from the commission’s website www.tspsc.gov. from 5 pm on March 4.

The list of candidates who were shortlisted for the third spell certificate verification has been hosted on the Commission’s website. The verification process will be held from March 4 to 7.

The candidates who qualify in the computer proficiency test will be only considered for final selection to posts including junior assistant, typist, junior steno and junior assistant cum typist. But the marks secured by the candidates in the proficiency test will not be counted for the purpose of selection.

