TSPSC Health Assistant results out

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) published the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Health Assistant in Municipal Administration and Urban Development on the basis of written examination held on December 13, 2018.

Total notified vacancies are 50, out of which 32 vacancies are filled and remaining 18 vacancies are unfilled due to non-availability of further eligible candidates. The Commission has decided to call for relinquishments from provisionally selected candidates. Hence, all the selected candidates are directed to submit their relinquishment for the posts if they wish to do so and the relinquishments once given cannot be revoked. The candidates must give their relinquishments online from January 23 to 25.

