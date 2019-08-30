TSPSC invites applications

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday invited applications from officers of all India and State services working in Telangana, for half-yearly examination, language tests and other tests. The application and other details can be downloaded from the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in and the filled in application should reach the PSC’s office on or before September 11. The tests are scheduled to be held from September 24 to 27.

