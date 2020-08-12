TSPSC invites online applications for qualifying test for DTE non-teaching staff

By | Published: 5:33 pm 5:34 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for a special qualifying test for the non-teaching staff of the department of technical education.

The non-teaching staff of the department of technical education who have been appointed by promotion as lecturers in government polytechnic colleges in the State can apply for the test.

Detailed information and proforma application will be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

