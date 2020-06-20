TSPSC issues departmental test notification

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for May 2020 session departmental test which will be conducted in computer-based mode. The exam will be held at nine district headquarters in the State including Hyderabad clubbed with Ranga Reddy and HMDA limits.

The applications can be submitted from June 22 and the last date for submission of applications through online including payment of fee is July 13. The exams are scheduled from August 16 to 26. The Commission reserves the right to conduct exams either in computer-based test mode or offline OMR based exam of objective type, the PSC said.

In a press release on Saturday, the PSC asked the candidates to opt district preferences for appearing for the exams in addition to their working district at the time of submission of application. Candidates will be adjusted in the district as per the preferences given or in the centres in HMDA limits according to availability of systems and infrastructure, it said.

For more information, candidates can go through the detailed notification made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

