TSPSC issues notifications for jobs in PVNR varsity

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: Job aspirants who have been waiting for a recruitment notification, here is some good news. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to 22 various posts in PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University.

Of the total posts, 13 are for veterinary assistants and nine are for lab-technicians. Candidates can submit the application forms through the proforma made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

