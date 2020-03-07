TSPSC issues recruitment notification for 93 posts in HMWSSB

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: For all those who have been waiting for a recruitment notification, here is some good news. Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday issued a recruitment notification for 93 vacancies in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Of 93 posts, 79 are Manager (Engineering) civil engineering branch, six Manager (Engineering) mechanical engineering branch, four Manager (Engineering) electrical engineering branch, three Manager (Engineering) electronics & communication engineering branch and one Manager (Engineering) computer science/information technology branch.

The PSC has invited applications from qualified candidates through the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. The applications can be submitted from March 16 to 31. For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the website.

Meanwhile, the PSC has hosted a provisional list of qualified candidates for the posts of assistant accounts officer grade-II, assistant stores officer grade-II, and data processing assistant grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited on its website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The PSC said relinquishment to the post can be given online on the website from March 12 to 14.

