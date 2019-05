By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of application form and payment of fee for the departmental tests, May 2019, session is May 25. Candidates who submitted their application without paying the fee should pay the same on or before May 25 else their application will be rejected.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will be conducting the departmental tests from June 8 to 17. Further details can be obtained from the website www.tspsc.gov.in.