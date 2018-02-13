TSPSC medical exam from Feb 14

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Medical examination for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various departments for hearing-impaired candidates will be held at Government ENT Hospital, Koti from 9 am on February 14, according to a press release from Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

For orthopaedically handicapped candidates, the medical examination will be held at the Records Department in OGH from 9 am on February 15 while for visually handicapped candidates, the tests will be held at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam from 9 am on February 16.

For the list of candidates provisionally admitted for the medical test and for other details, candidates may visit TSPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.