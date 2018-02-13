TSPSC medical exam from Feb 14

By Author   |   Published: 13th Feb 2018   12:29 am
TSPSC
TSPSC Logo

Hyderabad: Medical examination for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various departments for hearing-impaired candidates will be held at Government ENT Hospital, Koti from 9 am on February 14, according to a press release from Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

For orthopaedically handicapped candidates, the medical examination will be held at the Records Department in OGH from 9 am on February 15 while for visually handicapped candidates, the tests will be held at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam from 9 am on February 16.

For the list of candidates provisionally admitted for the medical test and for other details, candidates may visit TSPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!