TSPSC receives 11,598 applications for Group-I recruitment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: The Group-I recruitment notification issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has received 11,598 applications till the last count on Tuesday. The registration which began on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in on May 2 will conclude on May 31.

The TSPSC has issued recruitment notification for 503 Group-I posts. This is the first-ever Group-I notification after the formation of Telangana State.

Candidates applying for the notification should first fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form of the Commission made available on its website. The OTR is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the Commission. It will enable the candidates to apply for any recruitment notification issued by the TSPSC.

Candidates who have already filled the OTR form must edit the same as per the Presidential Order 2018. According to the order, earlier 10 districts, two zones and one multi-zone in the State were re-designated as 33 districts, seven zones and two multi-zones. The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the Presidential Order 2018. So, candidates must edit or update their basic study details (Class I to VII) as per the Presidential Order 2018.

A total of 1,60,488 candidates have edited their OTR forms till the last count on Tuesday. Similarly, the TSPSC has received 72,236 new OTRs. So far, over 25 lakh candidates have registered in the OTR.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .