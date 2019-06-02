TSPSC releases brochure on jobs

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Since the formation of Telangana State, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has filled as many as 26,259 jobs in different departments. On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, Chairman of TSPSC, Prof, Ghanta Chakrapani released a special brochure titled as ‘TSPSC’s Initiatives towards Transparency and Accountability’. Outlining its achievements, the TSPSC in the brochure said that over 36,600 vacancies have been notified during July 2015 and June 2019.

A total of 3,494 posts were under either in merit list or certificate verification or selection stage while recruitment process for 6,848 posts was stalled due to weightage of marks or court cases and other reasons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.