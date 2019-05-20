TSPSC releases candidates list

By | Published: 12:52 am 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a list of candidates who were provisionally admitted for interviews for the recruitment to the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons in the Insurance Medical Services.

The interviews will be held at TSPSC’s office on May 24 and 25. The candidates were selected on the basis of computer based recruitment test held on October 23 and 24, 2017. For list of candidates and more details visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

