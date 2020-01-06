TSPSC releases fresh selection list

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in a press note said that after seeking relinquishment from the candidates selected in provisional selection dated December 18, 2019, a fresh selection has been made for the post of Bill Collector in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation superseding the earlier selection notification. A total of 123 candidates were provisionally selected out of 124 notified vacancies. Candidates can visit Commission’s website ‘www.tspsc.gov.in‘ for details.