TSPSC releases list for certificate verification for recruitment

Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released the list of provisionally admitted candidates for verification of certificates for recruitment to unfilled vacancies of assistant section officer under Group-II services.

The verification of certificates will be held at TSPSC office at 10.30 am November 18. For the list of hall ticket number and further details, candidates can visit the website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The PSC has also called for second spell certificate verification for provisionally admitted candidates for recruitment to post of junior assistant in RTC. The verification of certificates will be held at TSPSC office from 10 am on November 15.

Meanwhile, the PSC has provisionally shortlisted 71 candidates for certificate verification for recruitment to post of physical education teacher (Telugu medium). The verification of certificates will be held at TSPSC office from 10.30 am on November 14. For more details, visit the Commission’s website.

