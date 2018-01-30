TSPSC releases list of selected candidates

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday released a list of provisionally selected candidates for five recruitment notifications.

About 25 candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of assistant environmental engineer and three for junior assistant cum typist post in the TSPCB.

Similarly, three candidates were provisionally selected for the post of physical director in TWREIS, six for veterinary assistant surgeons in Animal Husbandry Department and four for principal posts in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree Colleges (Women). The list is available on www.tspsc.gov.in.