TSPSC releases list of selected candidates for SA posts

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday released list of 10 candidates who have been provisionally selected for appointment to the posts of School Assistant-Telugu under PH category. The list has been hosted on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. A relinquishment option will be available from June 20 to 22, if candidates desire to relinquish their selection voluntarily, the PSC said.

The Commission also released a revised list of 11 candidates who were provisionally selected for appointment to the post of School-Assistant-English under the PH category. Earlier, the Commission had announced a list of 11 PH candidates for the post. One candidate was rejected as the candidate acquired the required qualification after date of notification. Another candidate was picked up as one candidate was rejected, the Commission said.

