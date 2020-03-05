TSPSC releases preliminary key

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission has hosted preliminary keys for the recruitment examination held to statistical officer post in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal on its website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The objections on the preliminary keys will be accepted online through the Commission’s website from March 7 to 13, the PSC said on Thursday.

The Commission advised the candidates to submit their objections through the link provided on the website. Objections sent beyond March 13 will not be considered at any cost, it added.

