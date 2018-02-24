TSPSC releases selected assistant professors list 

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published a list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of assistant professors in Directorate of Medical Education (Super Specialty Departments) on its website www.tspsc.gov.in. The selected candidates have been called for an interview at TSPSC Office on February 28 at 10 am. The candidates have to carry verification certificate, original certificates and two passport size photos and one photo identification card.