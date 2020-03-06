TSPSC releases selection list for SGT-Urdu medium

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released a provisional selection list of 20 candidates for appointment to the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT)-Urdu medium under the physically handicapped category.

TSPSC said the notification was issued for 35 SGT-Urdu medium vacancies under PH category, of which 20 were provisionally selected on the basis of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). The list is available on www.tspsc.gov.in.

PSC said relinquishment option will be made available to candidates from March 8 to 10. It also released a list of seven provisionally selected PH candidates for verification of certificates for recruitment to the post of School Assistant-Social Urdu medium. The PSC said seven PH candidates were selected for certificate verification. Verification of certificates will be held at the TSPSC office in Nampally on March 11 from 10.30 am. For results notification and verification material, visit www.tspsc.gov.in.



