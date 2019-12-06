TSPSC releases Teacher Recruitment Test results

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: TSPSC on Thursday has released results for 370 vacancies of Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT)-Physical Education Teacher. Out of the 370 vacancies notified, 364 vacancies have been filled and 6 vacancies remained unfilled due to non-availability of eligible candidates in various candidates. The details selection list will be hosted in www.tspsc.gov.in

Proficiency test

Proficiency test in accounts to posts of Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited will be held on December 13 on CBRT basis. The proficiency test in accounts is objective type with 30 multiple choice questions with 30 minutes duration. For details www.tspsc.gov.in

Candidates who have attended for certificate verification for the posts of Sanitary Inspectors in Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Bill Collectors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) can now exercise their web options from December 6 to 9. Candidates should show utmost care while exercising their web options because they will be considered as final selection.

